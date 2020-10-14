Home Entertainment NeNe Leakes Allegedly Wanted $125,000 To Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding!!

NeNe Leakes Allegedly Wanted $125,000 To Attend Cynthia Bailey's Wedding!!

Bradley Lamb
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes did not attend Cynthia Bailey’s wedding — but according to a new report, she wanted to be $125,000 to show up.

A source told Tamara Tattles that NeNe asked the network for $125,000 an episode. Bravo agreed, but only for six to eight episodes — she also allegedly wanted $125,000 to come through for Cynthia on her big day.

Cynthia married fiancé Mike Hill on Saturday during an extravagant wedding ceremony at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia.

