NeNe Leakes Allegedly Wanted $125,000 To Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding!!

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes did not attend Cynthia Bailey’s wedding — but according to a new report, she wanted to be $125,000 to show up.

A source told Tamara Tattles that NeNe asked the network for $125,000 an episode. Bravo agreed, but only for six to eight episodes — she also allegedly wanted $125,000 to come through for Cynthia on her big day.

Cynthia married fiancé Mike Hill on Saturday during an extravagant wedding ceremony at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” Cynthia told PEOPLE. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”