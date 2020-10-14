NBC Books Trump Town Hall to Air Opposite Biden’s on ABC

RELATED STORIES

NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump, to air this Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8/7c — directly opposite ABC’s previously scheduled live town hall event with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The dueling events come less than a week after the contenders’ second, town hall-style debate was cancelled, out of an abundance of caution in the wake of Trump’s COVID-positive diagnosis. (Additionally, numerous members of the president’s inner circle as well as White House staffers have since tested positive.)

NBC’s town hall will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie and held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations. Per NBC News, both Dr. Clifford Lane, Clinical Director at the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed Trump’s recent medical data and concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”

Guthrie and the president will be situated at least 12 feet apart from both each other and the town hall audience (which be socially distanced and required to wear face masks while on the premises). In addition to other precautions, every NBC News staffer will be tested on site in Miami.

NBC’s town hall will follow the same format as the one it held Oct. 5 with Biden, and it will also air on MSNBC and CNBC, stream on NBC News NOW, and be available in Spanish on Telemundo’s digital platforms.

ABC’s previously announced town hall with Biden will be moderated by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, and held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.