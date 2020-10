Apple Seeds iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master to Developers

Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1 golden master betas for developers, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch. The new updates are available for download from Apple’s developer portal. Earlier today, these software releases were positioned as…