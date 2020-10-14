Mnuchin says Trump told him ‘keep at this’ on effort for coronavirus aid deal By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin addresses news conference on Iran sanctions in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had told him to keep negotiating with Democrats to try to get a fresh coronavirus relief package.
“The president has said to me, keep at this until you get this done,” Mnuchin said on Fox Business network. He said a deal could be reached quickly if House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi compromises. “If we don’t get it now, when the president wins the election we’ll get it passed quickly afterwards.”
