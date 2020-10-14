Microsoft in deal with Equinor for Norway CO2 storage project By

OSLO () – Microsoft Corp (O:) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway’s Equinor (OL:) to explore the use of a carbon dioxide storage facility as the tech firm seeks to cut its carbon footprint, the Norwegian oil ministry said.
The world’s largest software company pledged in January remove enough CO2 by 2050 to account for all its emissions since its founding in 1975, and to invest $1 billion in a carbon removal technology.
