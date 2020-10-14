Meghan Markle on motherhood: ‘It makes you more courageous’

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Amy Coney Barrett is questioned by Sen. Kamala Harris, Michaela Coel talks ‘I May Destroy You’ and the creative process, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex joins MPW Next Gen. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

– More Meghan. When Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex joined us at the Most Powerful Women Summit last month, we were thrilled to feature her insightful conversation with ‘s Ellen McGirt about humane tech and how to build healthy communities online.

But there was more to come: the duchess joined us yesterday, this time at the MPW Next Gen Summit, to talk about the theme of “courageous leadership”—how she finds courage within, approaches risk-taking, and thinks about her role as a leader on the world stage.

‘s Michal Lev-Ram covered my conversation with the duchess, which spanned healthy social media use, how motherhood influences her approach to leadership (Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are parents of nearly year-and-a-half-old Archie), and more.

The Broadsheet’s Emma Hinchliffe and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex at the MPW Next Gen Summit.

Meghan’s thoughts on motherhood especially stood out to me. “My gut is that it makes you more courageous,” the duchess said, answering my question about whether parenting has made her more cautious or more courageous in her choices. “It makes you so concerned for the world they [your children] are going to inherit. At the same time, I am cautious of putting my family at risk by [saying] certain things—I try to be very clear with what I say, and not make it controversial.”

You can watch Meghan’s clip about motherhood here and a clip featuring her thoughts on social media—she points out that the term “users” suggests a tendency toward addiction—here.

Today at Next Gen, we’ll be joined by actor Yara Shahidi and her mother and business partner Keri Shahidi; Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi; investor Alexa von Tobel; and more. Read on for more of yesterday’s highlights.

