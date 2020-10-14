Home Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend Kelsey Denies She’s Responsible For The Shooting!!

Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend Kelsey Denies She’s Responsible For The Shooting!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Kelsey Nicole, the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion, has denied that she instigated the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, who was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Tory Lanez.

A fan addressed rumors of Kelsey of fighting over the gun with Tory, resulting in Megan getting shot. There is also an audio online where Lanez’s bodyguard alleges it was Kelsey who shot Meg.

“That’s cap,” Kelsey wrote in response. “I ain’t do nothing but the right thing that night . What any friend would do.” 

