Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Fans Over #ProtectBlackWomen Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion had time for a fan who criticized her for her campaign to protect Black women.

During her recent SNL performance, Thee Stallion blasted Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for failing to indict the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s murder.

On Tuesday, The New York Times published an op-ed written by the Houston rapper urging people to “protect Black women.”

“If @theestallion is taking advantage of this #PROTECTBLACKWOMEN and pandering, she gonna lose a lot of fans when the facts come out,” a Twitter follower wrote.

Megan responded: “This is exactly the type of dumb comment that makes me scream PROTECT BLACK WOMEN. Please tell me why I would need to lie abt being shot to promote the protection of women… like out of all the things to lie about … this is sad coming out of a BLACK MAN’S MOUTH.”

The tweet came the day her ex, Tory Lanez attended his first court hearing in connection with her shooting. A judge ordered him to stay away from her.