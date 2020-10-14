Meatless Farm Launches New Plant-Based Breakfast Product in Canada in Partnership With National Foodservice Distributors

Article content continued

“A plant-based revolution is taking place across the globe, and Canada is no different. We’ve loved seeing Canadians’ excitement for the taste and texture of our products since launching last year,” said Darcy Peters, vice president of sales, Meatless Farm Canada. “Expanding our product line to include breakfast items was critical to meet the demand of our Canadian audience and reflects the changing eating habits resulting from the pandemic. We look forward to our upcoming discussions with foodservice partners on how they can incorporate our plant-based products in their menus.”

About Meatless Farm

Meatless Farm is a plant-based protein company known for its meat-free burger patties, meatless ground and sausage products. Almost indistinguishable from meat in terms of taste and texture, Meatless Farm’s products are 100 per cent plant-based, gluten-free and made using the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients available. The company launched in the UK in 2018 and has since expanded into Europe, the US, Canada, Asia Pacific, South America and the UAE. The company was founded by Morten Toft Bech, after he and his wife discovered the difficulty of preparing quick and easy protein-filled meals for their family, who follow a predominantly plant-based diet.

