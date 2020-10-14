McAfee seeks to raise as much as $814M in its IPO in new filing as sources say it plans to price it on Oct. 21 and begin trading the next day (Luisa Beltran/Barron's Online)

Isaac Novak
Luisa Beltran / Barron’s Online:

