McAfee seeks to raise as much as $814M in its IPO in new filing as sources say it plans to price it on Oct. 21 and begin trading the next day (Luisa Beltran/Barron's Online)

McAfee seeks to raise as much as $814M in its IPO in new filing as sources say it plans to price it on Oct. 21 and begin trading the next day — McAfee, the cybersecurity company backed by Intel and private-equity firms, could raise as much as $814 million when it goes public next week.
