Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s Final Season: Amy Sherman-Palladino on End Date

The coronavirus pandemic may yank Midge Maisel off stage earlier than anticipated.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has revealed that she and collaborator Daniel Palladino are rethinking the Emmy-winning comedy’s expiration date as a result of COVID-19. “We’re actually trying to figure that out now because things are different now,” the EP revealed during a recent Woodstock Film Festival virtual panel discussion (moderated by yours truly), adding that the impact the pandemic has on the Amazon Prime series’ upcoming fourth season “will determine how long the show runs… We’ll have to see how much we cry this season.”

As we reported earlier this month, production on Maisel Season 4 — delayed for months as a result of COVID-19 — is slated to finally get underway in early January. But as Sherman-Palladino notes, “Shooting is going to be more of a challenge this year. I think this year is going to tell us a lot [about the show’s future]. Maisel was created to be a certain kind of show. It’s very big and outdoorsy. It needs space and energy. It’s not a show that exists in a small pocket.”

Sherman-Palladino declined to speculate how many more seasons Maisel could run, except to say that the curtain will not drop with Season 4.

“We [also] don’t want don’t want to overstay our welcome,” AS-P added. “Midge has a journey she has to take. It’s the struggle that is fun [as opposed to] ‘I’m sitting in a penthouse and I’m really rich and I’ve got a lot of chihuahuas.’ We know emotionally where we want to end her and at what point we want to cut it off, we just don’t know how many episodes it’s going to take to get there.”