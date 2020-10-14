Mark Melancon shuts down reporter’s odd postgame question

Mark Melancon did not seem to appreciate a weird question he received after his Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of the NLCS over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Braves were leading 8-3 before Josh Tomlin entered to pitch the bottom of the ninth inning. He got two outs but allowed three hits, including a 2-run home run to Max Muncy.

The score was 8-6 when the Braves put Melancon in the game to close things out. He allowed a run-scoring triple to Cody Bellinger to make it 8-7, but ultimately got A.J. Pollock to ground out to end the game.

In his postgame press conference, Melancon was treated by Braves reporter David O’Brien as if the team blew the lead. Melancon had a hard time understanding the nature of the question because his team won.