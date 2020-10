Mark Melancon and Ozzie Albies teamed up for a truly incredible feat for the second day in a row.

Albies homered in the top of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS between his Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night. His homer went into the bullpen in left-center, and Melancon was warming up yet again. This time Melancon had to run to make the catch.