Man arrested for breaking into Governor Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into Governor Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home last week, the Essex district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Lane Forman allegedly broke into the home last Wednesday, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail. Forman is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime and was arraigned in Lynn District Court last Thursday, Kimball said.

His bail was set at $5,000, and he was fitted with a GPS monitoring device with exclusion zones at the governor’s house and on Monument Avenue in Swampscott, Kimball said. He was also ordered to have no contact with the governor and his family and to undergo a competency evaluation.