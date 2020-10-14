Mal Meninga to join Wayne Bennett in Queensland Maroons State of Origin camp, NRL news

Wayne Bennett is set to be joined by Mal Meninga in the Queensland Maroons camp ahead of State of Origin.

After getting the seal of approval from QRL, Meninga will take on a coaching role alongside Maroons assistant Neil Henry, under Bennett.

QRL chairman described the move as a “match made in heaven” with both Meninga and Bennett both winning a combined 14 State of Origin series as coaches of the Maroons.

“Just as in life, no one has all the skills, and I think Wayne and Mal’s skills are complementary more than anything with their combined years of experience and success,” QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher told NRL.com.

Mal Meninga (Getty)

“They go back a very long way. As far as coaching goes they have all we could ever want. Young blokes are going to make up the majority of our side and from a mentoring sense you couldn’t have better leadership.

“The collaboration between two outstanding leaders of men in Wayne and Mal is a match made in heaven. It is absolutely the A-team.

“This is going to be an environment where people like Wayne, Mal and Neil – all with the relevant coaching experience – will get the best out of their charges for the series.”

Wayne Bennett, Coach of Souths (Getty)

Meninga is still the Kangaroos coach, but with no Test matches on the horizon due to the ongoing impact internationally of the coronavirus pandemic, the move to join the Maroons was approved by the ARLC.

The 2020 State of Origin series begins in Adelaide on November 4.