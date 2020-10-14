Lizzo Makes Powerful Statement at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

“When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power,” Lizzo expressed. “They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protests or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

In conclusion, she said, “Thank you so much to Billboard. I love you all. God bless you all.”

Lizzo didn’t just share a powerful message during her acceptance speech, either. She literally made a fashion statement, as she rocked an asymmetrical design with the word “vote” wrapped all over her dress. Of course, the head-turning piece was a Christian Siriano creation.