Lizzo Encourages Everyone To Use Their “Power” While Accepting Billboard Music Award For Top Song Sales Artist (Video)

On Wednesday, Lizzo received a Billboard Music Award for ‘Top Sales ‘Artist,’ while accepting the award, she gave an encouraging speech about not being silenced and using their “power.”

The first time nominee and winner stated, “When people try to suppress something, it’s usually because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power,” she said, wearing a dress with the word “VOTE” written all over it.

“There’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice, so whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed,” she said.

The 32-year-old received 11 nods for this year’s show.

While accepting a Billboard Music Award for 'Top Song Sales Artist,' Lizzo encouraged everyone to use their "power" and not become suppressed.

