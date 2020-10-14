LIVEKINDLY Collective Announces an Additional $135 Million Capital Raise Following a Successful Founders Round of $200 Million Earlier this Year

Article content continued

“Global consumer demand for plant-based meat alternatives is growing rapidly, creating a meaningful opportunity for investors, and our focus on chicken alternatives addresses a massive global need,” said David Knopf, Chief Financial Officer of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “Our plans to accelerate business growth not only meets the demand of consumers for healthier and more environmentally friendly products, but also creates an attractive investment opportunity behind a purpose-driven business model.”

With this additional round, the total funds raised by the company in 2020 amount to $335 Million, resulting in LIVEKINDLY Collective becoming one of the highest funded plant-based food companies globally.

ABOUT LIVEKINDLY COLLECTIVE

The Livekindly Company, Inc.(d/b/a LIVEKINDLY Collective) was founded by Blue Horizon Corporation to accelerate the transformation of the global food industry into a healthier, sustainable, kinder food system, accessible to all.

Through strategic partnerships with seed growers, producers, and distributors, LIVEKINDLY Collective is the only company in the plant-based food sector to own and operate the entire value chain.

As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and global leaders, the company is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale.

Through its brands The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat, and Oumph!, LIVEKINDLY Collective is making plant-based eating the new normal and providing consumers with healthy, sustainable, delicious food. Its mission-driven lifestyle and media platform LIVEKINDLY inspires its community to make positive and sustainable changes through entertaining, and informative content.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006167/en/

Contacts

Media contact: Alicia Diotte | [email protected]

#distro