Little Mix’s Talent Show Halted Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

‘The Search’ where Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall are looking for a supporting act for their upcoming tour has to be put on hold due to coronavirus concerns.

The live shows of Little Mix‘s TV talent competition “The Search” have been postponed after a “small number” of crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the audition portion of the show, the live competition stages had been scheduled to start on Saturday (17Oct20). However, after the positive tests, the programmes have been delayed by a week so that those affected could self isolate.

“We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines,” a statement from the BBC read. “Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme.”

“There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount. We hope to be back on air on Saturday 24 October.”

The host Chris Ramsey was ‘absolutely gutted” by the delay before adding that he tested negative for the virus. The comedian then made light of the situation, “Let’s be honest, I think if it was me they would just find another presenter and do the show anyway. See you all next week. Crossed fingers.”

The winning act from the series is expected to join Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall on their upcoming tour.

The all-girl group are gearing up for the release of their sixth studio album “Confetti”. It will become their first release under their new label RCA, two years after they dropped their previous set “LM5” through Simon Cowell‘s label Syco.