Lily James Admits She Has Always Been a Rebel Amid Dominic West Affair Rumors

Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Magazine/Agata Pospieszynska

The ‘Downton Abbey’ actress claims in a new magazine interview that she makes ‘mistakes all the time’ amid rumors of her having affair with her co-star in Italy.

–

Lily James admits she makes “mistakes all the time” but insists “it’s best to follow your instincts… even if they’re misguided” in an interview that dropped days after she was spotted kissing her married co-star Dominic West in Rome, Italy.

The actress makes the comments in a new video interview for Harper’s Bazaar, made to promote her new movie, an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier‘s classic novel, “Rebecca“, in which she discusses the character’s affairs and her own rebellious streak.

Speaking about the film, in which she plays a newlywed battling the shadow of her husband’s dead first wife, Rebecca, she says, “The character against Rebecca, she went against all norms as a woman, disobeyed her husband and had affairs was basically just brilliant and that was only in the 30s and people are afraid of women when they’re unleashed and women are warriors and that’s intimidating.”

She continues, “I think I make mistakes all the time and I feel that’s what life’s about and I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act.” The “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” star adds, “I think it’s better to throw yourself in and if your instincts are right even if they’re misguided or if you’re open you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she admitted she was “always a rebellious teenager” and “it’s important to rebel in that way” but admits she doesn’t have it all figured out yet.

“I think criticism can be good if it’s constructive but I feel like if it’s attacking you or a vendetta that’s really difficult but I’m still learning.”

She adds, “I’m still figuring it out but I do think I can grow and develop a thicker skin. All that matters is those who love you.”

<br />

After the photos of Lily and Dominic looking intimate emerged, “The Affair” star, 50, was seen at his home in Wiltshire, England, on Tuesday morning (13Oct), when he and wife, aristocrat Catherine FitzGerald, 49, announced they are staying together via a note and a very public display of affection.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” they told reporters, before handing out a note, saying the same, which they both had signed. They were then also pictured sharing a kiss.

Dominic and Lily, 31, have been filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford‘s novel “The Pursuit of Love” over the summer.