LeBron, Michelle Obama partnering on voting initiative

A voting rights organization fronted by LeBron James is partnering with one led by Michelle Obama on an initiative to generate enthusiasm about voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

James’ More Than A Vote, a group formed by the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and several other high-profile Black athletes earlier this year, will team with Obama’s When We All Vote initiative to “provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites around the country Oct. 18-31,” per an AP report.

“Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot, and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical,” Obama said Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind.”

James of course is among the most outspoken professional athletes when it comes to matters of racial and social injustice of this or any other era. The Lakers star has been particularly active in that regard during the NBA’s resumption of play in the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

James pledged to campaign for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket in August. Then last month, he and other NBA stars reacted to the contentious presidential debate between Biden and Donald Trump to urge their fans to vote in the upcoming election.

James went on to pledge that player activism concerning issues such as systemic racism, social inequality and police misconduct that played a prominent role during the NBA’s restart will continue with the bubble now closing down.

Concerning the partnership between James and Obama on voting issues, the initiative is also being supported by BET, Comedy Central, Johnson & Johnson, MTV, the National Urban League, Radio One and United Way Worldwide, among other organizations and companies.