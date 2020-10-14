Kyrgyzstan’s parliament names Japarov PM in repeat vote By

© . FILE PHOTO: Members of the voluntary people’s patrol walk in Ala-Too Square in Bishkek
BISHKEK () – Kyrgyzstan’s parliament named nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov prime minister in a repeat vote on Wednesday, a step towards ending a political crisis in the Central Asian nation closely allied with Russia.
Parliament had to vote on the matter again after President Jeenbekov vetoed its previous decision due to proxy voting by some MPs in the Oct. 10 session.
