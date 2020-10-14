Kylie Jenner Joins Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift in America’s Richest Self-Made Women List of 2020

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision

Also making it into Forbes’ coveted rank of the 100 most successful women in the country are the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner continues to leave her mark as an entrepreneur. Two years after making it into Forbes’ annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star found herself among the 100 most successful women in the country, joining Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift in the 2020 list.

With a $700 million net worth, the 23-year-old slipped down two spots from her 2018 position to number 29 in the yearly rich list. Nevertheless, she maintained her status as the youngest of all. Thanks to her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, she pocketed $540 million pre-tax after selling it to Coty, Inc. in January 2019 for $600 million.

While Kylie managed to stay in the top 30, Oprah secured a spot in the top 10. The media mogul sat on number 9 with $2.6 billion net worth. Making her name from being a daytime talk host for 25 years, she created OWN network in 2011 and had a 10 percent stake at Weight Watchers in addition to being the company’s brand ambassador.

Pop superstar Taylor, in the meantime, came in at number 62. The “Cardigan” singer secured her $365 million fortune from her chart-topping music and a new deal with Universal’s Republic Records among others. With the addition of “Lover”, she sold more than 4 million units between June 2019 and June 2020.

Joining the trio in the list were Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner. The 64-year-old momager’s $190 million net worth led her to 92nd position. In addition to a 10% cut from her children’s earnings, she collected $100,000 per episode for being the mastermind behind her family’s long-running reality show which will come to an end in 2021.

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian has also made it into the list. Having built her own beauty empire with KKW Beauty and SKIMS collection, the wife of Kanye West has a $780 net worth that placed her at number 24. In June 2020, she sold 20 percent of her cosmetics and fragrance company to Coty for $200 million.

Other stars featured in the 2020 list included comedienne Ellen DeGeneres, tennis ace Serena Williams, Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and a host of singers namely Rihanna, Beyonce Knowles, Lady GaGa, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.