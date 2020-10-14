Kristen Bell Gets Candid About Why She Will Stand by Dax Shepard Despite His Drug Relapse

WENN/FayesVision

When discussing about her husband’s recent sobriety slip, the ‘Bad Moms’ star shares with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he has come up with a new plan going forward.

–

Kristen Bell will continue to stand by husband Dax Shepard following his recent relapse, insisting her spouse is “very, very worth it”.

Dax underwent surgery in August after breaking multiple bones during a collision with a car on California’s Sonoma Raceway and, in a special episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, he confessed to suffering a sobriety slip after becoming hooked on painkillers following the motorcycle accident.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, October 14, Kristen reflected on her husband’s admission and told host Ellen DeGeneres that he’s come up with a new plan going forward.

“He is actually doing really great. … Everybody is up against their own demons,” she said. “Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression. Sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

“The thing I love most about Dax is … that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan’. We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘We need a stronger plan’.”





Kristen added that Dax had told her he “was faltering” and had to do “some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.”

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again’,” she recalled.

Now, Dax and Kristen are following a new plan that involves him going back to therapy while she continues to support him.

“I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it,” she smiled.