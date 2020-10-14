Knicks considering trading down from No. 8 in draft?

The New York Knicks received an unlucky draft position after finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. With years of minimal success, the team was hoping for a higher position, but now it appears they may trade the eighth-overall selection.

New York is high on both LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, but both of those players could be gone by the time the Knicks are on the clock at No. 8. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, if the Knicks can’t land one of those two players, then they may trade back a few spots in the draft.

“At No. 8, the Knicks have staged internal talks about swapping back with a team in the Nos. 12-15 range to gain a young player in his rookie contract while still making a lottery pick,” Berman wrote. “One player who’s been on their radar as a late-lottery guy is combo guard Tyrese Maxey, a one-and-doner from Kentucky.”

The Knicks could potentially trade the eighth-overall selection in a package with Dennis Smith Jr. to the Orlando Magic, who have been interested in the guard, Berman adds. Orlando owns the 15th overall pick in the draft, so the teams could have discussions before Nov. 18 rolls along.

New York also owns the 27th overall pick in the draft, though it seems like they’ll hold onto that position, at least for now.

Even if the Knicks land the draftees they want, they still won’t be among the Eastern Conference’s best teams. The Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors will likely dominate the top of the standings next season.