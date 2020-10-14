Kevin Hart Calls Working With Will Smith on ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ a ‘No-Brainer’

WENN/Avalon

Sharing his excitement over the remake of the 1987 comedy film, the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ actor claims he and the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ star have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time.

–

Kevin Hart is thrilled he and Will Smith finally found the right film to collaborate on with the “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” remake.

The actor can’t wait to join Smith for their take on the 1987 comedy and reveals teaming with the screen icon has been a long time coming after they struggled to find the perfect project to work on.

“Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just (couldn’t) put our finger on what that movie was,” Hart told Entertainment Tonight. “So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project – because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation – it was just a no-brainer.”

Hart also shared his excitement over developing a new version of the comedy classic, which originally starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy.

“Remaking this movie is something we are excited about,” he continued. “We can’t wait to do it. The studio’s happy and it’s about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it’s supposed to be.”

Hart first shared news of the project last month (August) via Instagram.

“I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of the report from .

<br />

Hart and Smith may be joined by another big name for the reboot, too – Kevin Bacon, who had a quick cameo in the original, is eager to join the pair.

“They haven’t called me, but I’m gonna call them!” Bacon told Britain’s NME website. “To me, that is the greatest idea. I’m not really in ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’. I don’t think of it as my movie at all. But yeah, I would love to be in that.”