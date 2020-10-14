Kershaw likely to start Game 4 of NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series because of back spasms.

As Alden Gonzalez wrote for ESPN, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 that it’s “a likely possibility” the three-time winner of the NL Cy Young Award will take the bump against Atlanta in Game 4.

Roberts, Kershaw and the rest of the Dodgers may be playing for their postseason lives on Thursday evening. The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 series advantage and outscored L.A. 13-8 over the first 18 innings of play.

The Dodgers are expected to turn to a bullpen game if Kershaw can’t throw on Thursday.

Back stiffness cost Kershaw, 32, what should’ve been an Opening Day start against the San Francisco Giants, but he was his stellar self after that temporary setback. He tallied a 6-2 record with a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts across 10 starts.

Kershaw then carried that form into the playoffs, allowing only three earned runs across 14 innings of work.

The Dodgers will complete a final evaluation of Kershaw’s back on Thursday morning before deciding on his availability. It’s unknown if the outcome of Wednesday’s game will sway Roberts either way.