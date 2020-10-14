Kelly Clarkson Brings a “Higher Love” to the Billboard Music Awards

“Welcome to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, y’all,” Kelly excitedly shouted after her opening number. She reminded viewers that tonight is all about “the way music touches us all… Music has united us.”

Ahead of the show, Kelly promised that the awards ceremony would be an “escapism” for everyone.

“We’re just honestly trying to give everybody something a little normal,” she shared on Tuesday, Oct. 13. “People are used to watching the Billboard Music Awards every year so we’re trying to keep that coming for everybody and provide the escapism that we all desperately need.”

She also teased her opening number, saying, “It’s going to be probably my favorite opening. I’m very much in love with what we’re doing and I can say that because it wasn’t my idea. It was actually my musical director’s idea.”

It’s safe to say she nailed it!