Katrina Kaif talks about fashion do’s and don’ts

Katrina Kaif has been around in the industry for 17 years now. The actress has a massive fan following and everything she does becomes news in no time. Whether it is her upcoming superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar or rumours of her dating Vicky Kaushal, the actress is always in the limelight. Katrina has given several hits in her career and some iconic dance tracks too. She has firmly cemented her position as one of the top actresses of Bollywood for years now. Another thing that her fans adore her for is her chic fashion sense. Though the actress believes in keeping her style effortless, there are days when she goes all glamorous for events.

We came across an interview of Katrina where she revealed a simple do and don’t when it comes to fashion. While talking about a fashion do, she said, “Wear whatever you want to wear”. And stating a fashion don’t, the actress said, “Don’t listen to anyone’s opinion on what you are wearing”. That’s a some simple yet effective advice there!