Katrina Kaif And Anushka Sharma Wish Zoya Akhtar On Her Birthday

Zoya Akhtar is one of Bollywood’s finest talents and there’s no doubting the fact. The filmmaker has consistently delivered when it comes to her work and is one of the rare directors who manages to please both the masses as well as critics through her stories. Today, as Zoya celebrates her 48th birthday, social media was flooded with wishes.

While several of her friends and colleagues congratulated the director, the ones that caught our attention in particular were ones by Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Katrina’s wish for the filmmaker read, “Happy Birthday my darling @zoieakhtar my super supportive soul sister and friend… May u have all the love and success this year.”

Anushka, on the other hand wrote, “Happy Birthday Zo. Keep Shining Bright. Much love.”