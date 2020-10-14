Kanye West’s Tweets About Presidential Election Results in Kentucky Are Not Valid

WENN

The rapper husband of Kim Kardashian has taken to his Twitter account to share a video of him showing off what appears to be a set of early election results from Kentucky.

Presidential hopeful Kanye West shared exciting news on his social media as he believed that he got favorable results ahead of presidential election in November. On Wednesday, October 13, the rapper shared on Twitter a video of him showing off a set of early election results from Kentucky.

Taken from LEX18 website, it showed that he had more than 40,000 votes in Kentucky. He was in third place behind libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and independent candidate Brock Pierce, while Joe Biden only had 28,995 votes. Donald Trump, meanwhile, gained only 4,288 votes.

“GET THE WEST WING READY !!! … this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result,” so the “Gold Digger” spitter, who is only named on the ballot in 11 state including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont, wrote in the caption.

However, it appears that the results are not valid as it was an old link used during the June primary election to show election results from the Associated Press (AP). The official Twitter account of LEX18 clarifies in a tweet, “Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June’s primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections.”

In a follow-up tweet, it continued, “The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion.”

LEX18 Anchor Nancy Cox also reacted to Kanye’s tweets. “Despite what @kanyewest is tweeting, he is not leading the race for President in KY. The Associated Press always sends out test numbers to make sure systems are working. It’s an automated thing that is posting election results on our website. Sorry viewers. Sorry Kanye,” she said.