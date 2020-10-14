Kanye West Tweeted Incorrect Election Results, Claimed He Had 19% Of The Vote In Kentucky

Kanye West was at peak Kanye West Tuesday night when he proudly tweeted out some alleged early poll numbers that reflected he had secured 19% of the vote, or about 40,000 votes, for President in Kentucky.

His tweet, along with a celebratory video, read: “GET THE WEST WING READY!!!…this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky (poll) result.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #KanyeWest exuding some confidence after early poll numbers reportedly showed he secured 19 percent of the vote in Kentucky (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 13, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

In addition to his social media boasting, Kanye also tweeted in typical Kanye fashion that running for president was the right decision after sharing those poll results.

“PEOPLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT…NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT.”

Well, unfortunately for Kanye, those poll results were reportedly fake.

While Kanye did, in fact, get on the ballot in Kentucky, the news station to which the results were attributed came forward Monday night to explain the results were fake.

“The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion,” a tweet from LEX18News read.

Nancy Cox, a reporter for the station, added that the fake results Kanye West shared were sent out to “make sure the systems are working.”

View this post on Instagram #TSRUpdatez: Looks like the presidential poll results in Kentucky #KanyeWest just tweeted about were apparently incorrect, according to the news station who reported them (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:27pm PDT

It’s widely believed that Kanye doesn’t have a shot at the White House this year after he failed to get on multiple state ballots before the required deadline. His run for president has been quite the show and got off to a rocky start following a disastrous campaign rally in South Carolina.

But Kanye continues to push through and even dropped his first presidential campaign ad this week.

He has been heavily criticized by voters for allegedly trying to break up the vote, which people most certainly believe would only help Trump in the election. It was also proved that Kanye had Republican operatives working his campaign.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

The post Kanye West Tweeted Incorrect Election Results, Claimed He Had 19% Of The Vote In Kentucky appeared first on The Shade Room.