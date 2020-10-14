Kangana Ranaut gets into super-fitness mode to get back in shape



Kangana Ranaut had gained 20 kgs to play the role of the late J Jayalalitha in her upcoming film Thalaivi. Since it’s a biopic, the actress wanted to make sure she looked like the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on screen. Now that the movie is almost complete, Kangana is back to her healthy ways.

She shared a post on her Instagram today where we see her doing some intense yogaasan.The actress captioned the picture saying, ‘I had gained 20 kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk who all are with me?’ Now that’s one inspirational post for everyone.











Clearly, the Queen actress is putting in all her effort to get back in shape.