Kamala Harris Promises Megan Thee Stallion No Lip Service in Response to Black Women Op-Ed

After the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee thanked her for using her voice, the ‘Savage’ hitmaker urges her fans and followers to exercise their rights to vote in the upcoming election.

Kamala Harris has openly shared her thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion‘s powerful op-ed for the New York Times. After the “Savage” hitmaker spoke up about “protecting Black women” in the opinion piece, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee promised the raptress that she will take real action instead of giving lip service.

The 55-year-old politician made the pledge on Twitter as she extended her gratitude for the 25-year-old’s public statement. “Thank you, @theestallion, for using your voice to speak out. Black women DO deserve better,” she tweeted. “I promise when @JoeBiden and I are elected, we’ll continue to show up not just with lip service, but with action.”

Kamala’s tweet did not go unnoticed by Megan. In response, the latter urged her fans and followers to exercise their rights to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Retweeting the former’s social media declaration, she sent out three clapping emojis and added, “make sure y’all get up and go vote.”

Megan drew such positive response for her essay titled “Megan Thee Stallion: Why I Speak Up for Black Women”. In it, the “WAP” rapper opened up how Black women are “disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.” She also talked about her experience as a victim of a shooting incident that was allegedly done by Tory Lanez.

The “Hot Girl Summer” star pointed out in the piece, “I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man.” Insisting she was not in a relationship with the “Jerry Sprunger” rapper, she went on to claim that instead of being defended, “people have publicly questioned and debated whether [she] played a role in [her] own violent assault.”

“From the moment we begin to navigate the intricacies of adolescence, we feel the weight of this threat, and the weight of contradictory expectations and misguided preconceptions,” she added. “The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.”

“It’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial,” she continued making a point. “We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”