Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Ex Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Over Hookup Claims

In the Tuesday episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, the MTV personality reveals that Javi once requested for a hookup in a gas station when he’s already dating Lauren Comeau.

Kailyn Lowry has extended apology to Javi Marroquin‘s girlfriend Lauren Comeau for publicly humiliating her on national television. The “Teen Mom 2” star previously dropped a bombshell claim in which she said that Javi once tried to sleep with her when he’s already dating Lauren.

Regretting her decision, Kailyn took to her Twitter account to apologize to Lauren. “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” the 28-year-old MTV star wrote on Wednesday, October 13. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv #TeenMom2.”

In a separate tweet, the mother of four added, “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well. #TeenMom2.”

In the Tuesday episode of the reality show, Kailyn revealed that Javi once requested for a hookup in a gas station. “[Javi] pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas. He opened the door and said, ‘I want to f**k you,’ plain and simple,” she alleged. “I said, ‘Bye Javi.’ And I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up.”

“You’re willing to come to Middleton, [Delaware], to f**k me but you won’t come to Middleton to meet me to get your son. Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f**k out of you,” she vented.

Her remarks earned her backlash as some people called her “super rude to her other sons step mom.” Firing back at the critic, Kailyn wrote, “welllllllp, first of all. That’s not Lincoln’s stepmom. Second of all, you have NO IDEA what goes on off-camera and the reason why it’ll never be the same type of relationship as I have with Vee [Torres, her other ex’s wife]. But go off, sis.”

Later, Javi defended Lauren in an Instagram comment on Oct. 9. “We stay out of all this drama and 100% mind our own business. There is nothing ‘off cameras’ that creates drama. We don’t film,” Javi wrote. “It’s about the kids and that’s what we keep it at. Lauren helps me out tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over. I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.”