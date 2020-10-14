Johnathan Thurston urges Sonny Bill Williams to make NRL return in 2021 after successful Roosters stint

NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has urged Roosters star Sonny Bill Williams to return to the league in 2021 after his successful short stint this season came to an end in the semi-finals.

Williams was brought back to the club in the hope he would help the Tri Colours capture a third straight NRL premiership, but the two-time defending premiers were bundled out by the Raiders last weekend.

While the 35-year-old provided a boost for the Roosters and showed glimpses of his obvious quality, it remains unclear whether he will return to the NRL next season.

However, Williams was praised for his output by Thurston, even if the Cowboys legend admitted he looked like a “headless chook” in his first game back.

Williams has a big decision to make on his future after being bundled out of the NRL finals series (Getty)

“I think he certainly did extremely well given the short preparation he had,” Thurston told Wide World of Sports’ JT’s Roast and Toast.

“His first game, he only played 14 minutes and we could tell he was running around like a headless chook. But the more games he played, the better he got.

“I thought his last performance against the Raiders in the semi-final was his best performance.”

Despite the Roosters falling two wins short of their third-straight premiership, Thurston said Williams’ return could be deemed a success.

Sonny Bill Williams speaks on his future

“It was a successful story for the Roosters,” he said.

“He’s got a big decision to make. I’d love to see him again in the NRL next year.

“Certainly, having a full pre-season under his belt and getting his body right will only be beneficial for him and the Roosters.

“I think he still has a lot to offer. He was inspirational in his performance against the Raiders.

“You could tell he was trying to bend the line with his carries and create some ruck speed for the spine.”