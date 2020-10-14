John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Secretly Married in Florida

WENN/Avalon

The WWE star and actor has tied the knot with the product manager for Avigilon earlier this month in a private ceremony, after dating for more than one year.

–

John Cena is officially off the market now. The WWE star and actor has reportedly secretly married his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he was first reported dating in March 2019, earlier this week.

According to PWInsider.com which first reported the news, multiple sources have confirmed that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida on Monday, October 12. TMZ additionally said that they had filed for a marriage certificate in early October.

John has not confirmed the secret nuptials reports. He has been keeping his relationship with the Canadian engineer low-key since they were first spotted together in March 2019. At the time, the then-new lovebirds walked arm-in-arm during a romantic stroll in Vancouver, Canada.

Shay was born in Iran but is a Canadian citizen. She graduated from the University of British Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and works as a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions tech company, in Vancouver.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the “Playing With Fire” premiere in October 2019. John shared at the time, “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

In February of this year, rumors swirled that they got engaged after Shay flashed a huge rock on her left finger. John additionally posted some cryptic messages on Instagram. One post had the message, “Say yes,” and the other showed a romantic painting of a man in a tuxedo dancing with and holding close his lady in a white gown.

John was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 until 2012. Later in that year, he began dating fellow wrestler Nikki Bella. Their high-profile and longtime relationship ended after they called off their engagement in 2018. Nikki is now in a relationship with dancer Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she shares a son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, who was born on July 31 of this year.