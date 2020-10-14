Jets to start Flacco vs. Dolphins as Darnold still injured

The 0-5 New York Jets will once again turn to Joe Flacco this week against the Miami Dolphins as Sam Darnold remains out with a shoulder injury.

During an interview on Monday, Darnold revealed that his shoulder felt a lot better, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. However, the Jets likely are being cautious with their starting quarterback as the playoffs are basically out of the question for Adam Gase’s team.

“There’s no doubt none of us would say he’s anything but tough, but we just want to make sure he’s good before we put him out there,” Gase said of Darnold. “I think he’s better than what he was last week. I think the more time you give him, the better he’ll feel. I think he’s taking the steps that we need him to take to give us an opportunity to take into next week. We’ll make that decision when we get there.”

Dating back to his rookie 2018 season, the Jets now are 0-7 when Darnold doesn’t start and very well could drop to 0-8 against a Dolphins team who just downed the San Francisco 49ers 43-17.

Flacco was rusty during Sunday’s 30-10 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. The 35-year-old completed 18-of-33 passes for 195 yards and just one touchdown. After a shaky start, he got more comfortable as the game went on.

He won’t have much help on offense, as the Jets recently released one of their best offensive players in Le’Veon Bell.