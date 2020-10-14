Jeremy Cameron, Geelong admit to aggressive pursuit of GWS Giants star

The GWS Giants are reportedly still confident that star forward Jeremy Cameron will re-sign with the club despite a full court press from Geelong in recent weeks.

While Cameron has publicly and privately indicated that he would like to remain a Giant, the fact that he is yet to sign a new deal has left rival suitors feeling confident.

Essendon and Geelong were both initially linked to last year’s Coleman Medallist, but Geelong has moved firmly into the box seat, with Cameron now expected to either join Geelong or stay remain with GWS.

With the Cats set to participate in yet another preliminary final, club CEO Brian Cook admitted that Geelong would leave no stone unturned in its attempts to lure Cameron.

“We’re trying to be a destination club and we’re getting a lot of managers knocking on our door and we have discussions with those managers and players,” Cook told Sportsday WA on Wednesday.

Will Jeremy Cameron be a Giant from next season and onwards? (AAP)

“We’re in the market big time at the moment for Jeremy Cameron. He’s struggling with making a decision.

“He’s a loyal bloke and, you know the rules when you’ve been around for a long time, do you finish your career in one place? Or do you get tempted to go elsewhere?

“I think that’s a good character trait that’s being shown and demonstrated by him.”

Leading AFL columnist Sam McClure admitted that the proposition of Cameron joining the Cats was “increasingly possible”, but said he believed the 27-year-old would re-sign.

“He’s definitely considering a move to Geelong,” McClure told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

Geelong is also expected to land Kangaroos veteran Shaun Higgins during this year’s trade period (AAP)

“I would have money on them landing Brad Crouch and Shaun Higgins. This is what happens when you’re a footy club that doesn’t overpay players, you can fit in a few more.

“Patrick Dangerfield would’ve gone to another club and been earning well over a million dollars. He’s earning a fair bit under a million dollars and he’s playing in a successful team who have always been towards the top end of the ladder.

“I still think he’ll stay at GWS, but when he’s earning north of $1.4 million in a COVID year and more than a third of that is being taken away from him, he’s been hit the hardest when you talk about the percentage of pure dollars.

“He’s probably felt that he’s stayed for less money over the course of a few years and he deserves a pay day.

“He’s not going to get the money that Stephen Coniglio or Josh Kelly is getting.”