Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shares That Daughter and Son Were Almost IVF Twins

Instagram

The 33-year-old makes the revelation of the ‘fun fact’ regarding her children as she asks her Instagram followers for some inputs on her family’s upcoming Christmas card.

–

Jason Aldean‘s wife has some personal information to share in regards to their two children together. On Monday, October 12, Britanny Kerr made use of her social media account to spill that their daughter Navy Rome and their son Memphis were almost IVF twins.

Posting a picture of her 20-month-old baby girl, the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, “FUN FACT: Both of our babies are IVF babies.” She went on to explain, “We almost put Memphis and Navy in at the same time because after our long infertility journey, multiples seemed AMAZING to me.”

The former “American Idol” contestant continued, “I was talked out of it and Memphis was transferred first. How crazy to think that my babies who look almost identical could have been twins?” She ended the post by pointing out, “This little cutie pie is… NAVY.”

<br />

Brittany’s revelation was met with positive comments from her followers. One wrote, “Would love to hear your full fertility journey – very inspiring,” while another raved, “They are beautiful! Congrats to you thanks for sharing your story.” A third chimed in, “Thank you for sharing for those of us walking that journey.”

Shortly before making the revelation, Brittany treated fans to two new family photos that captured her and her country crooner husband joined by their two young children and his teen daughters, 13-year-old Kendyl and 17-year-old Keeley. In the caption, she insinuated that the photos might be picked for their family’s Christmas card, adding at the end, “I like the second one lol.”

<br />

Brittany has been open about the challenges she dealt with her infertility journey. “The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was such a roller coaster and so difficult,” she divulged on the “Babes and Babies” podcast back in April 2018.



<br />



“It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day,” she elaborated.