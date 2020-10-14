Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Being Mom-Shamed & Willow Smith Talks About Being “Shunned” By Her Own Community

Now you guys know that when the Smith family gathers around the red table, the discussions get real as they talk about a variety of topics that always capture the interest of many.

The latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” was no different as Jada, Willow, and Adrienne Banfield Norris talked about mom-shaming. Jada shared her own experience of being mom-shamed and used the time Willow cut her hair.

Jada said, “When people were like, ‘Oh my god I can’t believe you shaved Willow’s head!’ If they could have seen this child’s expression of freedom, looking at her hair falling to the ground. So me, as a mom, looking at that, experiencing that with her, there is nothing that anyone could say to me to tell me that it was wrong. Not one person, because I was there, I was looking at her. I saw her face. I knew the journey that she and I took together to get to that point. And so, it didn’t really matter what anybody said.”

Willow also shared her own experience of being judged by her own community and added,” Specifically with the African American community, I felt like me and Jaden were shunned a little bit. Like, we’re not going to take pride in them because they’re too different, they’re too weird…Even some of our family members, I would feel they thought we’re too different.”

The ladies were also joined by Ashley Graham and Jessica Alba who also shared their own experiences of being mom-shamed, as the concept has been heightened during the current pandemic.

