WENN/Derrick Salters

‘The Matrix 4’ star recalls how she remained unfazed despite facing ‘hardcore criticism’ for the first time when her daughter shaved her head at 11 years old.

–

Jada Pinkett Smith does not really care about how haters shamed her for her parenting decision. The “Girls Trip” actress talked about how she endured backlash over daughter Willow Smith saving her head at 11 years old in the latest episode of her Facebook show “Red Table Talk”, and insisted that she is still unbothered by it.

The 49-year-old shared her two cents in the episode titled “Mom Shaming: The New Epidemic” that featured guest stars Ashley Graham and Jessica Alba. “When people are like, ‘Oh, my God! I can’t believe you shaved Willow’s head,’ ” she addressed the issue. “If they could have seen this child’s expression of freedom, looking at her hair falling to the ground.”

“So me as a mom looking at that, experiencing that with her, there is nothing that anyone could say to me to tell me that it was wrong,” the wife of Will Smith continued. “Not one person, because I was there, I was looking at her, I saw her face, I knew the journey that she and I took together to get to that point. And so it didn’t matter what anybody said.”

Speaking about what really matters to her, the actress playing Niobe on “The Matrix 4” pointed out, “Looking at how my children were being affected, that’s what count.”

During the roundtable discussion, Jada also opened up about how she got mom-shamed, especially from the Black community, after her son Jaden Smith wore a skirt in a Louis Vuitton campaign. “I think as Jaden got older, and he did the Louis Vuitton,” she recalled, “and he was wearing a skirt and then he isn’t what people consider your typical Black man, which is like, what is that supposed to mean?”

Jada’s statement prompted Willow to chime in, “Specifically with the African American community, I kind of felt like me and Jaden were like shunned a little bit, like we’re not gonna take pride in them because they’re too different.” She then added, “Even some of our family members, I would feel they thought, ‘You’re too different.’ ”

<br />

In response to Willow’s confession, Jada explained, “They weren’t raised typically, and I think, especially for our community, it was something new.”