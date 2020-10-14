Inside Diddy’s ”Fun” Romance With Model Tina Louise

After photos of Diddy and model Tina Louise emerged on The Daily Mail, some fans are speculating that the two are a newly-minted couple. A source exclusively confirms to E! News, however, that these two are in a casual place.

“Diddy and Tina are having fun together, it’s nothing serious,” explains the source. “Diddy met Tina through friends and they have been in touch through social media. They have been talking for a few weeks.”

While the source states that Diddy is “definitely into her and loves her appearance,” they are both “keeping it casual.”

“She has been hanging at his house,” adds the source. “They have been low-key together, enjoying each other’s company.”

Tina was most recently linked to Brian Austin Green over the summer, but the pair split by the end of July. According to an E! insider, “All the negative comments and bullying were taking a toll on Tina and the relationship.”