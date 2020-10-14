Indonesian Defense Chief, Accused of Rights Abuses, to Visit Pentagon

“The ban that applied to Minister Prabowo has been lifted, and he will visit the U.S. to discuss cooperation,” said Irawan Ronodipuro, a spokesman for Mr. Prabowo and his political party, Gerindra.

Amnesty International and six other human rights groups called on the Trump administration to cancel the visit, saying that it could violate the United States’ own rules on the entry of people accused of human rights violations and would undermine efforts in Indonesia to hold abusers accountable.

“Prabowo Subianto is a former Indonesian general who has been banned, since 2000, from entering the U.S., due to his alleged direct involvement in human rights violations,” the groups said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “The State Department’s recent decision to lift the ban on Prabowo Subianto is an abrupt, complete reversal of longstanding U.S. foreign policy.”

As commander of the country’s special forces under Suharto in the late 1990s, Mr. Prabowo was discharged from the army by a panel of generals for ordering the kidnapping of student activists in a failed effort to keep his father-in-law in power. Mr. Prabowo was also accused of atrocities in East Timor, a former province that broke away in 1999 and became independent in 2002.

After Suharto stepped down, ending more than three decades of kleptocratic rule, Mr. Prabowo was unceremoniously discharged from the army on charges of repeatedly breaking the law, violating human rights and disobeying orders.