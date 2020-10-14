Huntington Theatre artistic leader Peter DuBois resigns after inquiry

Peter DuBois, Huntington Theatre Company’s artistic director for the past 12 years, is stepping down, the company confirmed Wednesday. The resignation comes after months of complaints about theater leadership from current and former staffers.

In an e-mail to employees that was later released to the public, board of trustees chairman David Epstein and president Sharon Malt said DuBois had informed them of his resignation, noting that the board would start “a process designed to inform” the search for a new artistic director in the coming weeks.

“[T]he myriad challenges around the pandemic have illuminated concerns about the theatre’s workplace environment and issues of structural imbalance,” the board leaders wrote. “We are taking the during this period where we are unable to produce theatre to reflect on how to improve our organization, open the lines of communication, including greater dialogue with our BIPOC staff and artists, and become a more equitable institution.”

