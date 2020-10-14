How Tyra Banks Is Really Feeling About DWTS Criticisms

Back in July, ABC announced that Tyra would take center stage and host Dancing With the Stars with a “new creative direction.”

“In collaboration with the show’s executive producer/showrunner, Andrew Llinares, Banks will bring her energy and inspiration to the creative refresh the team is planning while honoring the show America loves,” a statement read at the time.

Tyra shared her excitement over the news as well. “I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning…,” her statement began. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

She added, “Tom [Bergeron] has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”