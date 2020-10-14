Hillbilly Elegy trailer throws Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Netflix directly into Oscars race: ‘Just give them awards already’

Netflix has just released the trailer for what is sure to be one of its biggest Oscar contenders.

The streaming service will unveil the adaptation of best-selling novel Hillbilly Elegy next month, and it has thrown Amy Adams and Glenn Close directly into the Best Actress race.

Written by former Marine JD Vance, Hillbilly Elegy is based on the author’s relationship with his volatile mother (Adams) and Terminator-loving grandmother (Close).

Gabriel Basso plays Vance in the Ron Howard-directed film.

Adams and Close have famously earned more than a dozen Oscar nominations between them in previous years, but none have ever translated into wins. Adams has been nominated a total of six times since 2006 for films including Junebug, Doubt and The Fighter.

Meanwhile, Close has seven nominations to her name, the first of which she received in 1983 for The World According to Garp.

Her most recent came for The Wife in 2019.

Following the trailer’s release, people strongly believe one or both will finally receive a trophy, depending on what categories the actors are placed in.

“Just give them awards already,” one person wrote with another adding: “If this doesn’t give my girls Glenn and Amy their Oscars, then I’m suing someone.”

Glenn Close and Amy Adams in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ (Netflix)

Hillbilly Elegy is just one of several Netflix titles expected to earn Oscar nominations when they’re announced in January 2021.

These include Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, new David Fincher film Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in a posthumous role.