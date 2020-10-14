Here’s how the iPhone 12 series compares to the iPhone 11 series

After months of waiting and what seems to have been a COVID-19-related delay, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 12 series.

This year, the company has introduced four different handsets: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are the two similar devices, with the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max also being primarily the same except for their size difference. Last year, there were only three iPhone handsets, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Pricing for the phones is a little different this time around, likely due to the inclusion of the iPhone 12 mini and because the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max both lack 64GB variants.

The iPhone 11 Pro started at $1,379 CAD for 64GB version, $1,589 for the 256GB model and the 512GB variant cost priced at $1,859. Now, the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,399 CAD for 128GB variant, $1,539 for the 256GB model and the 512GB variant costs $1,809.

Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max started at $1,519 for the 64GB version. The 256GB was priced at $1,729, and lastly, the $512GB cost an expensive $1,999. On the other hand, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,549 for the 128GB version. The 256GB costs $1,689 and lastly the $512GB is a pricey $1,959.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 started at $979 for the 64GB version, the 128GB sports a $1,049 price tag, and the 256GB variant has a retail price of $1,189. The iPhone 12 starts at $1,129 for the 64GB variant, the 128GB version started at $1,199, and the 256GB iPhone 12 cost $1,339.

There’s also now the iPhone 12 mini that starts at $979 for the 64GB variant.

The iPhone 12 series also has some advances over the iPhone 11 included a MagSafe feature that lets users snap-on chargers, cases and wallets attachments.

The new handsets all sport 5G connectivity and a new design inspired by the iPad Pro.

Further, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max also offer RAW photography through Apple’s own format called Apple ProRAW. Finally, each of these new smartphones also offers Apple’s powerful new A14 Bionic chip.

For a specific spec comparison take a look below: