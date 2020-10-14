Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein Requests bail pending Appeal On Rape Conviction

Bradley Lamb
Disgraced Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein is requesting bail as his lawyers appeal his rape conviction.

According to documents obtained by The Post, Weinstein’s attorneys asked a higher court to release him on $2 million bail, pending the outcome of an appeal of his Manhattan rape conviction.

They tried to sway the judge by citing his history of philanthropy and his deteriorating health.

“His films engendered empathy for those who are afflicted by disabilities that society has stigmatized and for those who are victimized by injustice,” his attorney wrote, adding that Weinstein is a “force in philanthropy.”

