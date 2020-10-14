Harvey Weinstein Requests bail pending Appeal On Rape Conviction

Disgraced Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein is requesting bail as his lawyers appeal his rape conviction.

According to documents obtained by The Post, Weinstein’s attorneys asked a higher court to release him on $2 million bail, pending the outcome of an appeal of his Manhattan rape conviction.

They tried to sway the judge by citing his history of philanthropy and his deteriorating health.

“His films engendered empathy for those who are afflicted by disabilities that society has stigmatized and for those who are victimized by injustice,” his attorney wrote, adding that Weinstein is a “force in philanthropy.”

His legal team also listed many charities Weinstein has raised money for.

In March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on former assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi in 2006 and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced six new charges — three counts of forcible rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation — against Weinstein