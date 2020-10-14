Gov. Baker says he can’t support Trump in election

Governor Charlie Baker will not be supporting President Donald Trump for reelection in 2020, according to a statement sent to WCVB Wednesday.

“The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic,” the statement said. “He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits.”

The statement doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. While Baker and Trump are both Republicans, Baker has repeatedly disavowed the president since 2016; he didn’t vote for Trump then, either. The governor has been on especially bad terms with Trump this year, particularly over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming election. Trump called out Baker by name in a tweet last month after the governor admonished the president for refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

RINO Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is unsuccessfully trying to defend Mail In Ballots, when there is fraud being found all over the place. Just look at some of the recent races, or the Trump Ballots in Pennsylvania that were thrown into the garbage. Wrong Charlie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

Baker didn’t cast a vote for either Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, opting out of the election completely. In a press conference Wednesday, the governor wouldn’t say if he planned to skip the vote again this year.

Baker is rare among Republican governors in his repeated criticism of Trump. He was one of only four out of 28 Republican governors to not sign a letter asking the Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last week. Baker abstained alongside Phil Scott of Vermont, Larry Hogan of Maryland, and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, all governors of solid-blue (or in the case of Sununu, swingy) states.

Like Baker, Scott and Hogan are outspoken Trump critics, and neither voted for him in 2016. Scott said in August that he won’t vote for the president this year either, while Hogan said in July that he wasn’t sure if or how he would vote.